Vacancy Bellman

Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious rooms and beachfront suites as well as privately owned residences.
Harbour Village is seeking an experienced and motivated Bellman to join our team. As a Bellman, you’ll often be the first point of contact for our guests and the smile welcoming them to Bonaire. The ideal candidate is professional, personable, and has excellent customer service skills.
Responsibilities:
- Be the warm welcome that kicks off a memorable guest experience
- Provide safe, prompt, and courteous transportation service to and from FlamingoInternational Airport
- Load and unload luggage from vehicles onto carts and transport them to and from guestrooms
- Take pride in your appearance as a resort ambassador
- Lifting of heavy packages & luggage (upwards of 100 lbs) and certain physical exertion maybe required in the daily duties
Qualifications: Language(s):
- English (required)
- Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)
- Must have a valid driver’s license and clean driving record
Experience & Innate Qualities:
- 1-3 years in a similar role preferred
- Strong verbal communication skills in the English language
- A warm personality and willingness to learn
Benefits:
- Competitive salary
- Beautiful work environment
If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].
Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief
Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.