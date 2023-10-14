14 oktober 2023 07:32 am

Vacature Warehouse & Store employee

Join our team: Warehouse & store

Do you strive for an excellent customer service, and do you have a strong eye for detail? Then The Wine Factory Bonaire is looking for you!

Job requirements

  • Passion for food and wine
  • Knowledge about wine is a plus!
  • Driving license
  • Value of customer service
  • Eye for detail, so the showroom is always on point

We can offer you

  • Good salary and benefits
  • A young and dynamic team of colleagues
  • Working hours upon agreement

Interested? Send your resume and motivation to [email protected]

