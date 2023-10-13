Vacancy Social Media Employee

With 8 different dive shops and 3 retail stores, Dive Friends Bonaire is the biggest dive operation on Bonaire. We have approx. 60 employees. Divers are trained from beginner to professional level. We introduce guests to the most beautiful dive sites on Bonaire. Our dive shops are open 7 days per week to provide a perfect experience for our guests!

What are we looking for?

Preferably someone who is available from the beginning or middle of November since our current Social Media Employee who will be leaving at the end of November.

Experience with managing social media channels such as: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube.

Experience with creating content (video/photo).

Pre: if you have experience with Adobe editing programs (Premiere Pro, Lightroom, Photoshop).

A creative mind who easily seeks collaboration with others in our team and with external partners.

You have at least your PADI Open Water. Diving is part of the job as you shoot content underwater.

Do you want to be part of a fast-growing and successful dive center? Are you communicatively strong, independent, enthusiastic, and willing to settle on Bonaire for a longer period of time, or maybe you are already on the island? Then we are looking for you!

If you enjoy a varied job where no two days are the same and where you can truly be creative with our social media and content, we want to hear from you! Because you work on a tropical island, you wear flip-flops and shorts.

Our human resources manager is waiting for your response: [email protected]