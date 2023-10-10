Vacancy HR Manager

We are looking for a new HR MANAGER (32 – 40 hours per week)

With 8 different locations and 3 retail stores, Dive Friends Bonaire is the largest dive shop on Bonaire. Divers are trained from beginners to professional levels. We introduce guests to the most beautiful dive sites on Bonaire. Our approximately 60 employees are committed 7 days a week to a perfect experience for our guests.

Do you want to be part of a fast-growing and successful dive center? Are you communicatively strong, enthusiastic, and willing to settle on Bonaire for a longer period of time? Then we are looking for you!

As HR Manager and member of the management team, you are responsible for all strategic, tactical, and operational HR matters for Dive Friends Bonaire. You help ensure that employees enjoy working for us and that our guests leave satisfied and happy to come back.

Profile

For you the challenge is to work with all facets of HR in a way that suits Dive Friends Bonaire now and in the future. You know how to motivate people and how to translate the movements of the company into objectives for employees.

You connect with the management team on a strategic level and with the employees. Thanks to your strong communication skills, you speak the language of all employees and inspire confidence.

Dive Friends Bonaire has big ambitions and expects the same from you. You have the ambition to bring the organization to a higher level, and you understand well what is needed for this.

Of course, you must be willing to live and work on Bonaire and you are not afraid of a challenge.

Activities

You are responsible for translating the strategic policy of the organization into activities for all layers within the organization, including your own tactical and operational activities.

You coach managers in their managerial tasks and have an active role in conversations.

You ensure optimal staffing of the organization (recruitment, selection, appointment, transfer, and exit).

You draw up labor contracts and take care of all communication regarding the employment for employees.

You advise the director and management on HR matters and are a professional sparring partner for them.

You take care of the personnel and payroll administration.

Of course, we cannot mention everything in this text because there is much more…….

You have at least

Bachelor / Master education in the field of HR.

Demonstrable experience in a similar position (minimum 3 years).

Good written and oral communication skills, in both Dutch and English. A third language is an advantage.

Flexible attitude & stress resistant.

Valid driver’s license.

What can you expect from us?

A labor contract of 32 – 40 hours.

The possibility to dive and/or be trained for this.

A competitive salary.

Various personnel deals on Bonaire.

How to apply?

Send an email to [email protected]