Vacancy Experienced Divemaster | Boat Captain Bonaire

We are looking for an enthusiastic, experienced Divemaster / Boat Captain to join our team.
If you want to
- Live and work on a tropical island for a longer period of time, Give guests the best diving experience
- Ensure your guests have a safe trip
- Work in a team of enthusiastic professionals
- Develop yourself in your work
Requirements
- PADI Divemaster
- Boat captain experience (proven)
- Certified boat captain or willing to get certified
- Fluent in English (Spanish, Dutch and/or German are a plus) Valid driver’s license
- Excellent customer service
Due to immigration rules on the island, there is a preference for applicants with a Dutch or US passport or already in the possession of a Sédula.
If you are interested in working on Bonaire and would like to be part of our team, please send an e-mail with your CV and cover letter to [email protected]
Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief
Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.