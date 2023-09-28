Vacancy Station Chef

We are soon opening a brand-new restaurant and poolbar on a sunny location at the waterside on Bonaire, and that’s why we’re looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Station Chef (M/F)

Currently part-time, with the possibility of going full-time from July 1st.

Who are we looking for?

As a chef, you’ll be responsible for your station within the kitchen and, together with your colleagues, for the entire kitchen process. You’ll also collaborate with the Head Chef and Sous Chef on product development and the menu. Daily, you’ll contribute to keeping the kitchen clean and well-maintained. You’re entrepreneurial, proactive, and strive for excellence in your work. You have a deep knowledge of food and the culinary arts.

What do you need?

Experience as a chef is a plus (everything can be learned).

Proficiency in English (Dutch & Papiamento are a plus).

What do we offer?

In addition to an amazing workplace and a salary based on your experience, we also provide:

Discounts at both restaurants.

Internal and external training opportunities.

Gym discounts, yoga classes, and childcare discounts.

50% reimbursement of IND fees (when relocating to Bonaire).

Make it happen!

Do you want to be part of a young and friendly team? Don’t wait any longer and apply by sending an email to [email protected] or sending a WhatsApp message to +599 701-4150.

Our website: https://www.havenbonaire.com