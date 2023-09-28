Vacancy Service Staff

We are soon opening a brand-new restaurant and poolbar on a sunny location at the waterside in Bonaire, and we are looking for enthusiastic and motivated Service Staff (M/F).

Part-time, summer job, internship, or full-time: it’s all possible!

What will you be doing?

As service staff, you will be responsible for creating a unique guest experience. With drive and enthusiasm, you will serve your guests. You provide advice, serve, and thus create a relaxed atmosphere. Your knowledge and skills about the products, and more importantly, the experience you provide in the service, contribute to our guests giving us excellent reviews. You make a difference through good preparation. From welcoming to farewell, you pamper your guests with your genuine focus on hospitality.

What do you need?

• Experience as service staff is a plus (everything can be learned);

• You speak English well (Dutch & Papiamento are a plus).

What do we offer?

In addition to an amazing/beautiful workplace and a salary ranging from USD 9 to 10.50 gross, we also offer:



• Discounts at both restaurants;

• Internal and external training opportunities;

• Discounts on the gym, yoga classes, and childcare;

• 50% reimbursement of IND fees (when relocating to Bonaire).

Make it happen

Do you want to be part of a young and friendly team? Then don’t wait any longer and apply via [email protected] or send a WhatsApp message to +599 701-4150.

Our website for more info: www.havenbonaire.com