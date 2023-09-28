28 september 2023 11:36 am

Bonaire.Nu

Altijd het laatste nieuws!

delta
HomeVacatures Bonaire ⇒ Vacancy Restaurant Manager 

Instagram Nieuws Vacatures Bonaire Vacatures Horeca | Luchtvaart | Toerisme

Vacancy Restaurant Manager 

91

We are soon opening a brand-new restaurant and poolbar on a sunny location at the waterside, and we are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Restaurant Manager (M/F).

Responsibilities: 

  • Handling guest inquiries and complaints
  • Approaching and advising guests
  • Monitoring inventory levels
  • Timely ordering of new stock 
  • Liaising with management
  • Ensuring customer satisfaction
  • Overseeing standard procedures
  • Monitoring revenue
  • Scheduling staff 

Qualifications and Experience: 

  • Vocational education or equivalent
  • Demonstrated experience in a similar role
  • Strong verbal communication skills in Dutch and English 

What do we offer? 

In addition to an amazing/beautiful workplace and a salary ranging from USD 9 to 10.50 gross, we also offer:

  • Discounts at both restaurants;
  • Internal and external training opportunities; 
  • Discounts on the gym, yoga classes, and childcare;
  • 50% reimbursement of IND fees (when relocating to Bonaire). 

Make it happen 

Do you want to be part of a young and friendly team? Then don’t wait any longer and apply via [email protected] or send a WhatsApp message to +599 701-4150. 

Our website: http://www.havenbonaire.com/

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief

Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.

Related Posts

Lees ook:

Meer nieuws

Ontvang het dagelijks nieuws


Rocargo

Top vacatures

Meer vacatures


Rocargo

Meer bedrijven


Rocargo

Vakantietips

Meer vakantietips


Rocargo

Tours en activiteiten

Meer tours