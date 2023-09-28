Vacancy Restaurant Manager 

We are soon opening a brand-new restaurant and poolbar on a sunny location at the waterside, and we are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Restaurant Manager (M/F).

Responsibilities:

Handling guest inquiries and complaints

Approaching and advising guests

Monitoring inventory levels

Timely ordering of new stock

Liaising with management

Ensuring customer satisfaction

Overseeing standard procedures

Monitoring revenue

Scheduling staff

Qualifications and Experience:

Vocational education or equivalent

Demonstrated experience in a similar role

Strong verbal communication skills in Dutch and English

What do we offer?

In addition to an amazing/beautiful workplace and a salary ranging from USD 9 to 10.50 gross, we also offer:

Discounts at both restaurants;

Internal and external training opportunities;

Discounts on the gym, yoga classes, and childcare;

50% reimbursement of IND fees (when relocating to Bonaire).

Make it happen

Do you want to be part of a young and friendly team? Then don’t wait any longer and apply via [email protected] or send a WhatsApp message to +599 701-4150.

Our website: http://www.havenbonaire.com/