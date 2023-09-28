Vacancy Restaurant Manager 

We are soon opening a brand-new restaurant and poolbar on a sunny location at the waterside, and we are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Restaurant Manager (M/F).
Responsibilities:
- Handling guest inquiries and complaints
- Approaching and advising guests
- Monitoring inventory levels
- Timely ordering of new stock
- Liaising with management
- Ensuring customer satisfaction
- Overseeing standard procedures
- Monitoring revenue
- Scheduling staff
Qualifications and Experience:
- Vocational education or equivalent
- Demonstrated experience in a similar role
- Strong verbal communication skills in Dutch and English
What do we offer?
In addition to an amazing/beautiful workplace and a salary ranging from USD 9 to 10.50 gross, we also offer:
- Discounts at both restaurants;
- Internal and external training opportunities;
- Discounts on the gym, yoga classes, and childcare;
- 50% reimbursement of IND fees (when relocating to Bonaire).
Make it happen
Do you want to be part of a young and friendly team? Then don’t wait any longer and apply via [email protected] or send a WhatsApp message to +599 701-4150.
Our website: http://www.havenbonaire.com/
Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief
Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.