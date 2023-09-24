Vacancy Restaurant Servers

Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring an expansive, white-sand beach, a PADI IDC Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious rooms and beachfront suites as well as privately owned residences.

Harbour Village is seeking experienced Restaurant Servers to join our team for the AM and PM shifts at its onsite La Balandra Bar & Restaurant. Restaurant servers should be outgoing, highly motivated individuals who are focused on delighting each guest with exceptional customer service.

Responsibilities include welcoming every guest in a warm and friendly manner, discussing the food and beverage menu, working as a team to serve all items, and ensure a clean and neat environment on the dining deck. Servers must work efficiently to ensure we are able to serve our guests efficiently and with warmth and friendliness.

The ideal candidate has at least 1 year of experience in a similar position, and above all has a passion for food, cocktails, wine, and hospitality. Must be great at multitasking and team orientated.

Qualifications:

Language(s):

English (required)

Experience:

1 year minimum in a similar role preferred

Benefits:

Competitive salary with a share in the gratuity pool

Training

Employee meal per shift

Beautiful work environment

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].