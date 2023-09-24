Vacancy Manager Business Process Solutions

For our Grant Thornton office in Bonaire, we have the following opportunity: Manager BPS (Bonaire)

About Grant Thornton Bonaire

Grant Thornton Bonaire understands how important financial statements are to businesses, shareholders/owners, lenders, investors, and other stakeholders. We work with some of the island’s most successful private and public companies to understand their businesses and the risks they face, then focus our efforts where they matter most. We work with clients to improve their overall financial reporting processes and to help them better understand their operations and performance. Our job is to continually inform our clients about accounting, financial, and regulatory developments that may affect their businesses.

What are the role’s main responsibilities, what will it involve?

Supervising Diverse Client Engagements Across Industries:

Proficiently oversee numerous client projects spanning a wide range of industries, demonstrating adept budgeting skills.

Proactively Engage and Lead:

Initiate proactive communication with clients to align expectations, ensure satisfaction, and effectively spearhead transformative changes.

Expert Business Consultation:

Collaborate closely with clients, offering insightful recommendations for enhancing business processes, serving as a trusted business advisor.

Dynamic Collaboration for Growth:

Collaborate seamlessly with partners and senior managers to craft proposals and engage in business development discussions.

Meticulous Risk Management:

Demonstrate a deep understanding of and adeptly manage firm risk in financial operations, reviews, statements, reports, and proposals.

Delivering Excellence in Financial Reporting:

Deliver top-notch financial reports characterized by quality and precision.

Continuous Learning and Networking:

Regularly participate in professional development, networking events, and training seminars.

Unwavering Professionalism and Client Confidentiality:

Uphold the highest standards of professionalism and maintain rigorous client confidentiality protocols.

What we are looking for:

We’re seeking individuals with a flair for creative thinking and a can-do attitude.

If you have the passion and skill to tackle challenges head-on, especially when it comes to the meticulous work of compiling financial statements and delivering spot-on reports with statistical precision, we want you on our team.

Genuine interest in our clients is paramount to us. We aspire to offer a service that stands out and helps dynamic organizations unlock their full potential.

You’ll find purpose in your work here. We don’t just want to be known for what we do; we want to be recognized for how we do it. We value individuals who understand that every action, whether small or groundbreaking, contributes to our reputation and the value we bring to our clients.

We’re looking for those who seize opportunities with agility and wisdom. Adapting swiftly to changing conditions is key to optimizing growth for both our clients and our organization.

Critical reasoning is your forte. We believe in asking insightful questions, actively listening, and drawing upon our collective knowledge and experience to empower others to grow.

If you identify with our CLEARR core values—Collaboration, Leadership, Excellence, Agility, Respect, and Responsibility—then you’re the kind of person we’re looking for.

Education, experience, and qualifications:

A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in the field of Accounting, Business Administration, or Business Economics.

You preferably hold a qualification such as AA.

Minimum 6 – 9 years of accounting experience, especially in the compilation of financial statements and annual reports.

Excellent analytical and technical skills, including proficiency in accounting standards.

Ability to work additional hours as needed.

Strong written and oral proficiency in Dutch and English is a must.

Analytical and numerical approach to problem-solving.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

How to apply?

Send an e-mail with your motivation letter, resume and diploma(s) to the following e-mail: [email protected]

Don’t forget to write for what job position you are applying too!