Vacancy SSI Dive Instructor

Are you a seasoned SSI Dive Instructor? We are seeking dedicated divers to join our team at Tropical Divers. We offer a great work environment within a small team.
Qualifications:
- PADI Dive Instructor or Dive Master certification.
- An unwavering passion for diving, safety, and exceptional customer service.
- Stellar teamwork and communication skills.
Send your application to [email protected] .
