Vacancy Retail Supervisor

Retail Supervisor (Full time 40 hours). Are you self-motivated and hands-on person with a passion for retail sales, then come and join the Buddy Dive team as the Retail Supervisor at Buddy Watersports in Kralendijk.

Buddy Dive Watersports is our retail store in the centre of Kralendijk. Our brands include O’Neill, Suunto, Beauchat, TUSA and Dive Rite.

Who are we looking for:

A customer focused person who has a passion for sales.

Someone who dives or has some diving knowledge.

Self-driven with a can-do attitude.

Fluent in English and Dutch is a bonus.

Must have a valid driving license.

What we offer:

Competitive salary

32-40-hour contract

Discounted gym membership

Product training

Discounted retail items and discount in Buddy Dive restaurant Blennies

Job role highlights:

Advise and sale of O’Neill clothing, dive equipment and accessories to our customers.

Directly supervisor 1 -2 retail assistants and provide training when needed.

Ordering of new O’Neill products based on past sales and new fashion trends.

Work alongside Assistant Dive Manager to ensure stock levels of Dive equipment and accessories are maintained.

Maintain inventory system and pricing in POS system.

Cash handling.

Enhancing the current look of the store to make it more appealing.

For more information or to make an application, please contact [email protected]