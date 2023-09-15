Vacancy Senior Assistant Accountant

BDO is a leading professional services firm providing assurance, tax and consulting services to a wide range of companies, locally as well as on an international level.

BDO International is our global network with a worldwide presence, with more than 1.803 offices in 164 countries. We provide quality service and leadership through the active involvement of our most experienced and committed professionals.

The nature of our market makes it imperative that we recruit individuals with impact, the kind of people who will make a difference the moment they arrive and who will flourish under our core values of competence, integrity, dedication, professionalism and responsibility. We provide a full range of services and opportunities for people with diverse talents.

If you are an outstanding individual who is interested in evaluating all of your options, you owe it to yourself to explore a career at BDO.

For our office in Bonaire we are looking for a: SENIOR ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT

Your challenge

As a Senior Assistant Accountant you will work together with your team, on different clients in various industries. Our clients are family owned businesses, corporate clients, public sector organizations, nonprofit organizations and international companies. Your clients and your responsibilities will vary depending on the assignment and your seniority.

Your responsibilities

Efficiently prepare year-end compilation engagements and tax returns for your clients in a variety of industries;

Assist on audit engagements by preparing and completing working papers;

Effectively communicate with team members regarding progress updates and issues on an ongoing basis;

Build positive working relationships with clients and effectively respond to requests and suggestions;

Participate in business development initiatives and identify new business opportunities with existing clients;

Your profile

You have a Bachelor’s degree (or higher) in Accountancy;

You are starting or willing to start a Master’s degree in Accountancy (if currently in possession of Bachelor’s degree);

You have 3 to 4 years of experience in public accounting, preferably in financial audits. Experience in compilation assignments, including bookkeeping and preparing tax returns, is a plus;

You value teamwork, client service and quality in detailed work;

You display strong problem-solving, analytical, and communication skills;

You have solid understanding of accounting software (preferably twinfield, quick books and caseware);

You are proficient in English. Proficiency in Papiamentu and Dutch is a plus.

Our offer

BDO offers a dynamic job in an open, informal and supportive work environment, as well as excellent primary and secondary employment terms, commensurate with your level of education and experience. We also offer you the possibility to balance your work life and private life.

Are you interested?

If you are the right candidate for the job, you can send your application attn:

Natascha Sillé [email protected]