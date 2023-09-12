Vacancy Coach Social Domain (Prevention & Well Being) Saba

Saba is a Caribbean Island and is also the smallest special municipality (Public Entity) of the Netherlands. The island is characterized by its beautiful nature, the volcano Mount Scenery (which is the highest point within the Kingdom of the Netherlands at a height of 887 meters), a particularly beautiful underwater world and its inhabitants.

Saba became a special municipality within the Netherlands after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles on October 10th, 2010. Currently, about 1900 inhabitants (including several hundred medical students) live on an area of ​​13 square kilometers on Saba.

This beautiful island is looking for a Coach Social Domain (Prevention & Well Being).

The context

The Island Government of Saba is known for its stability and aim in maintaining good relations with the Netherlands while striving to achieve widespread and sustainable results in the various domains. Within the organization, people work together on the further development of the island. Our colleagues work on infrastructure (airport, harbor, water management), public works, planning, solid waste collection and processing, tourism, community development, health care, agriculture, HRM, ICT, finance, communication, civil affairs, legal advice, and various policy areas. In total, there are about 180 employees.

The position

You will work at the Department of Community Development. This department is working intensively together with the other departments and partners on the island towards a more integral approach to social development and aims to bring the level of social care on Saba to a higher level. The position of Senior Social Worker will be part of a team of social workers, project leaders, policy advisors and other support staff members that, together as the Department of Community Development, are addressing various social issues on Saba. As a Social Worker, you will provide support on an individual basis and collaborate with stakeholders to enhance the wellbeing and changes for the future for the community on Saba.

Your main tasks will include

Providing the first interventions for clients through individual and family-based support.

Understanding the different needs of a client, having an understanding for social issues such as substance abuse and addictions.

Advocating for both client and family to receive the necessary services aimed at providing a higher quality of life.

Conducting case management, case assessment, case meetings, report filing, and home visits.

Community assistance

Collaborating with stakeholders in establishing an integral multidisciplinary approach in the social domain to enhance the chances for the future for Saban community members.

Implementing working methods and procedures catered at increasing the level of assistance by the different departments.

Creating community-based preventative support for the betterment and wellbeing of social clients.

Generating opportunities for the active integration of clients within the community.

Working closely with team members and stakeholders at the betterment of social care, domestic violence awareness, and substance abuse.

Supporting and collaborating with colleagues and stakeholders in addressing substance abuse and distance to the labor market.

As a person, you are

Socially engaged and involved with the current situation of Saba. You are actively motivated to make a difference.

Independent and resourceful, demonstrating strong communication skills.

Honest and able to do your work as transparently as possible and with compassion in a small community such as Saba.

Able to effectively prioritize and organize your work.

Approachable, flexible, having a listening ear, proactive, consistent.

Able to build a network within a short time and maintain these relations to strengthen collaboration between partners.

Stable and able to stand your ground in difficult situations where a viable solution is not always available.

A team player that focuses on establishing professional connections and being cooperative.

Commitment

You are prepared to commit to our organization for an extended period of time, and you are willing to establish yourself on the island.

What you offer

Bachelor/Master working and thinking level, preferably in Social Work or Mental health (Clinical) Social Work.

At least 3 years’ experience in the field of Social Work and Substance Abuse.

Assess patients to develop intervention and treatment strategies like interviews, counseling, and referrals.

Experience working with individuals and communities addicted to or affected by alcohol, drug, or tobacco abuse, along with addictive behaviors, such as gambling and overeating.

Identify necessary programs and services, suggest, and implement changes to existing programs, and advocate and raise awareness about the services in the community.

Excellent command of English, both spoken and written; a good command of Dutch and/or Spanish is a plus.

An affinity with the Caribbean and an understanding of the local situation and culture.

What we offer:

Salary according to government salary scales and depending on skills and competences of the ideal candidate. This position is evaluated at scale 10, with a basic salary ranging from $ 3.097 through $ 4.419 based on a 36-hour workweek excluding 15.5% allowances, vacation allowance 8,33% and a 13 th month.

month. Life on the beautiful and safe island of Saba.

Also offered is a relocation packet for the ideal candidate traveling from abroad.

Apply:

If you are interested in this position, you are kindly invited to submit your application letter and CV in English (if desired, also in Dutch) no later than Friday, September 29th, 2023, to [email protected]. For more information about the position, please contact the department Head Rosalyn Johnson via email: [email protected].