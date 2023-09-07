7 september 2023 18:27 pm

Vacancy Bus Driver

What we are looking for:

  • Open, representative and enthusiastic personality 
  • Good Communication skills Papiamentu, English, Dutch and Spanish 
  • Very Flexible attitude 
  • Experience as a Bus driver
  • In possession of driving license B and D

What we offer:

  • A competitive salary 
  • Dynamic job description 
  • Professional work environment

Location

Kaya Gob. N. Debrot 79 Sand Dollar Mini Mall

Drop your resume

To apply by send your CV & motivation letter to [email protected] / [email protected]

