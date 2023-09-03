Vacancy Assistant Food & Beverage Manager

Great Career Opportunity!

DIVI FLAMINGO BEACH RESORT & CASINO is a welcoming place, where guests find a happy experience in a casual, friendly atmosphere. Our hotel has two inviting restaurants and a bar, welcoming guests from all over the world for breakfast, lunch, dinner and a drink. We also facilitate several meetings and events in our event spaces.

We are looking for an experienced, passionate and flexible Assistant Food & Beverage Manager dedicated to creating memorable experiences for our guests while optimizing the efficiency of the restaurants and bar. Together with the Food & Beverage Manager, you are leading the ambitious and driven F&B Staff towards success.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Together with the Food & Beverage Manager, you are responsible for coaching and leading all Food & Beverage outlets (restaurant, bar, meeting places) and assist the Food & Beverage team where necessary;

You will assist in departmental budget planning, inventory management and conference and banqueting sales and management;

You lead by example by creating connections with guests and leading the team to success by increasing guest satisfaction ratings;

You optimize the sales of the outlets and identify areas of improvement;

You support the Food & Beverage Manager with internal communication such as briefings and ensure all team members are up-to-date regarding any changes, promotions etc.;

You assist in maximizing employee productivity while meeting guest expectations;

You ensure that the planning and scheduling of the F&B department is done efficiently;

You assist in handling all the restaurant administration in a correct way and according to the relevant rules and regulations, ensuring a smooth closure of the daily sales;

You will provide training and support to the Food & Beverage Team by ensuring a polite, professional, efficient and flexible service in order to create memorable guest experiences;

You ensure the continuous development of the team in regular feedback sessions;

You assist in maximizing the effectiveness of employees by developing each of their skills and abilities through the appropriate training, coaching, and/or mentoring and supporting them in their professional development goals;

You ensure that the team has the supplies needed to operate on a daily basis, as well as ensuring that guest supplies are available at all times.

WE CARE ABOUT YOU!

As such, we offer great secondary benefits such as: one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension plan, vacation savings plan and much more.

You have at least an Associate (MBO) Degree with major in Hotel or Food Management or equivalent experience;

You have great language skills in English, good computer abilities and solid financial administrative abilities,

You are excellent at communication and have attention to details;

You have a minimum of 5 year experience as Restaurant/F&B Team leader or similar role in the hospitality industry;

You are flexible working in different shifts (morning, evening and weekend, your work times can vary from 5.30AM to 11.30PM from Monday to Sunday )

Your duties can be anything related within Food and Beverage (Waiter, Bartender, Cashier, Setting up or serving meeting rooms, room service and much more).

You have experience with Aireus and/or equivalent Property Management Systems.

You have several Culinary HACCP certifications.

You are or are willing to become a certified job trainer for local and international students, guiding them through a successful internship.

Apply now:

Please apply by sending your cover letter and resume to:

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention of Human Resources at [email protected]