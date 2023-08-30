Vacancy Host(ess) Bonaire

Are you energetic, spontaneous, flexible, responsible, independent, and also a team player, strong communicator? Are you willing to work on weekends and holidays? As Hostess, you provide Welcoming the guests at the airport, escorting the guests to the accommodations, taking care of a Welcome meetings, providing information about Bonaire.
What we are looking for:
- Open, representative and enthusiastic personality
- Customer- and sales oriented and passion for service
- Good Communication skills English and Dutch
- Has Commercial skills
- Very Flexible attitude, no 9 to 5 mentality
- Experience as a hostess
- In possession of driving license B.
What we offer:
- A competitive salary
- Dynamic job description
- Savings plan after 6 months in service
- Pension plan after 6 months in service
- Professional work environment
Location
Kaya Gob. N. Debrot 79 Sand Dollar Mini Mall
Drop your resume
To apply by send your CV & motivation letter to [email protected] / [email protected]
Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief
Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.