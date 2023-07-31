Vacancy Experienced Divemaster | Boat Captain Bonaire

We are looking for an enthusiastic, experienced Divemaster / Boat Captain to join our team.

If you want to

Live and work on a tropical island for a longer period of time, Give guests the best diving experience

Ensure your guests have a safe trip

Work in a team of enthusiastic professionals

Develop yourself in your work

Requirements

PADI Divemaster

Boat captain experience (proven)

Certified boat captain or willing to get certified

Fluent in English (Spanish, Dutch and/or German are a plus) Valid driver’s license

Excellent customer service

Due to immigration rules on the island, there is a preference for applicants with a Dutch or US passport or already in the possession of a Sédula.

If you are interested in working on Bonaire and would like to be part of our team, please send an e-mail with your CV and cover letter to [email protected]