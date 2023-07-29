Vacancy Host(ess) Bonaire

Are you energetic, spontaneous, flexible, responsible, independent, and also a team player, strong communicator? Are you willing to work on weekends and holidays? As Hostess, you provide Welcoming the guests at the airport, escorting the guests to the accommodations, taking care of a Welcome meetings, providing information about Bonaire.

What we are looking for:

Open, representative and enthusiastic personality

Customer- and sales oriented and passion for service

Good Communication skills English and Dutch

Has Commercial skills

Very Flexible attitude, no 9 to 5 mentality

Experience as a hostess

In possession of driving license B.

What we offer:

A competitive salary

Dynamic job description

Savings plan after 6 months in service

Pension plan after 6 months in service

Professional work environment

Location

Kaya Gob. N. Debrot 79 Sand Dollar Mini Mall

Drop your resume

To apply by send your CV & motivation letter to [email protected] / [email protected]