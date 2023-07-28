Vacancy Financial Solutions Associate Bonaire

What is the opportunity?

If you are a self-motivated, determined individual who enjoys a challenge, this role is your opportunity to build a career in financial services with one of the Caribbean’s largest banks. You are an important part of our Financial Solutions Associate team, and you own the moment with our clients — whether you’re assisting with their day-to-day banking inquiries and credit card transactions, or proactively providing sound, tailored financial advice. It’s a challenge you will relish and the key to a fulfilling career.

What will you do?

Provide professional financial advice to new and existing RBC clients, assisting them with their financial needs

Recommend products, services, and/or share information with clients to meet their unique immediate and future financial needs

Manage risk and compliance routines when carrying out transactions

Support new client acquisition by participating in branch and community events, and asking existing clients for new-client referrals

Show responsibility for individual sales plan and accountable to team sales plan

Educate clients on all new features and digital applications, ensuring clients leave knowledgeable and aware of availability for additional support and ease of use

What do you need to succeed?

Must-have

HAVO or VWO or MBO+ the subjects must include Dutch, English and Math

A minimum of one year of client service; preferably 2-3 years in one position

Industry experience in financial services, retail, hospitality, travel etc.

Client service orientation, driven to help clients meet needs or resolve problems with a friendly outgoing personality

Team player, driven to ensure that the whole RBC team is successful in meeting client needs

Strong inclination to listen first, respond second; ensure client needs are accurately understood and an appropriate response provided

Nice-to-have

IT literacy, and digital knowledge, as well as multi-tasking and problem-solving skills

An interest in mobile and digital devices and an ability to help clients navigate through self-serve applications

What’s in it for you?

We thrive on the challenge to be our best, progressive thinking to keep growing, and working together to deliver trusted advice to help our clients thrive and communities prosper. We care about each other, reaching our potential, making a difference to our communities, and achieving success that is mutual.

Leaders who support your development through training and coaching, and invest in your continued learning and commitment to building long term careers

Ability to make a difference and lasting impact

Work with a dynamic, collaborative, progressive, and high-performing team

Opportunities to build close relationships with clients

Please send your application via this link