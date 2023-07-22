Vacancy Front Office Manager Bonaire

Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5-Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious beachfront suites, marina, and courtyard view rooms as well as privately owned residences. Harbour Village is seeking an experienced Front Office Manager who will manage the guest experience from pre-arrival till check-out and beyond. This role will coordinate all guest activities and supervise the staff of several departments, including Front Desk, Bell Services, Concierge, and Spa Services, delivering first-class customer service. The ideal candidate is a leader with a warm personality, and empathetic towards our guests’ needs.



Responsibilities would include maintaining staff schedules, recruiting, training, supervising, managing forecasts, guest history, and coordinating with all hotel departments to manage the guest experience. This position reports directly to the General Manager and works alongside other department managers. We will consider candidates with a desire to learn and grow professionally.

Qualifications:

Language(s):

English (required)

Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)Experience & Innate

Qualities:

2-5 years in a similar role required

Strong verbal and written communication skills in the English language are required.

A degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management preferred.

Excellent leadership, management, and team building skills are required.

General proficiency with computers is required

Strong problem-solving skills

Benefits:

Competitive salary

Beautiful work environment

Housing benefit available

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].