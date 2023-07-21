Vacancy Dock Attendant Bonaire

Bonaire Werf en Jachthaven is currently seeking a dynamic, experienced, and motivated individual for the position of Dock Attendant / Dock Keeper at the Harbour Village Marina to assist in the daily operation including:
- Assists transient boats in docking procedures
- Monitors and controls marina traffic
- Liaison with boat owners
- Operates VHF radio in communicating and responding to docking/boating needs
- Arranges service to boat owners / captains
- Ensures docks and facilities are in working condition
- Fuel station & pump out operator
- Marine Park town mooring control
- Any other duties related to the operation of the Marina
The position requires a high level of professionalism, excellent organizational and communication skills, strong leadership capabilities, and attention to details.
A complete job description will be available to those qualified candidates with proven experience.
Applicants should send their resume to: [email protected]
