Vacancies at The Beach Restaurant Bonaire

The Beach Bonaire is looking for multiple new team players. The Beach lives up to its name. Truly Bonairean chic with breathtaking views.

Upon entering, you will immediately notice the breathtaking sea view. Here you can relax on one of the free cabana’s and enjoy a good cocktail, champagne or a glass of wine with The Beach appetizers. However, it is also the place to be to dine with your family, friends and lover overlooking the cocktail shakers and the sunset. In short, first row in the beating Caribbean heart of Bonaire.

Would you like to part of our team? Check the different vacancies below:

Floor manager

Do you like tackling daily challenges at a beach club and do you have a real hands-on mentality? Then we are looking for you! The Beach is looking for a Floor manager, full time.

The floor manager of The Beach directs the team on the floor that day. You have close contact with the restaurant manager. You make sure that everything in the restaurant runs smoothly, that everyone in your team feels happy and knows exactly what to do. Furthermore, you yourself, of course, set a good example. You understand the wishes of the guests, and you regularly exceed these high expectations. In addition to ensuring that your team functions professionally, enthusiastically and pleasantly.

Pizzabakker

The Beach is looking for enthusiastic team players for in the kitchen, full time and part-time.

Have you always dreamed of working at one of the most beautiful locations in Bonaire and do you have a passion for the Italian cuisine? Do you make the tastiest pizza’s, with the nicest and freshest ingredients? Then you are the person we are looking for! We are looking a pizza cook.

Dishwasher

The Beach is looking for dishwashers. Are you available for multiple shifts a week, including weekends? Do you want to work in a nice working atmosphere and nice colleagues? In addition to your wages (according to the collective agreement), you will receive a good tip and fun during and after work. You can start right away!

If you are interested in any of these vacancies, contact us at [email protected]