Vacancy Pizza Chef The Beach Bonaire

The Beach is looking for enthusiastic team players for in the kitchen, fulltime and parttime.

Have you always dreamed of working at one of the most beautiful locations in Bonaire and do you have a passion for the Italian cuisine? Do you make the tastiest pizza’s, with the nicest and freshest ingredients? Then you are the person we are looking for! We are looking for a pizza chef. Contact us at [email protected].

* Preferable with kitchen experience

* Serious and enthusiastic