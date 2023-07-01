Vacature Marketing Coordinator Bonaire

Are you a creative and results-driven marketer with a passion for the hospitality industry? Join our dynamic team as a Marketing coordinator and make an impact on our brand presence and revenue growth. As our Marketing coordinator, you will have the opportunity to show your strategic thinking, innovative ideas, and drive our marketing initiatives to new levels. With your high energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to quality, you will play a crucial role in attracting guests, promoting our Resort, and enhancing the overall guest experience. Join us and be part of a team that values creativity, collaboration, and dedication!
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and implement strategic marketing plans to drive brand awareness and revenue growth
- Create digital marketing campaigns, including improving our rankings, email marketing, and social media
- Manage the creation and execution of captivating content for various marketing channels
- Conduct market research and analyze consumer trends to identify new opportunities
- Collaborate with internal/external teams to ensure consistent brand messaging and alignment
- Stay updated on industry trends and competitor activities to maintain a competitive edge
- Keeps management informed by submitting activity and results reports, such as call reports, weekly work plans, and monthly and annual territory analyzes.
Qualifications:
- Preferable HAVO / VWO or a degree in Marketing, or a related field or equivalent experience
- Experience in the hospitality industry is a plus
- Knowledge of digital marketing strategies and tactics
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication abilities
- Creative mindset with an eye for design and branding
- Knowledge of marketing software and analytics tools
- Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams
To apply or for more information, please email: [email protected]
