Vacature Bakker Bonaire

ENGLISH TEXT BELOW

Bakkerij Alma Lusa is op zoek naar een Bakker. Lees hieronder waar wij naar op zoek zijn:

De functie-eisen:

  • MBO(+) niveau
  • Fulltime beschikbaar
  • Kennis Latijn and Portugees Tarten en deeg
  • Engels en Spaans kunnen spreken 
  • Vriendelijk
  • Flexibel zijn
  • Rijbewijs B
  • ‘S nachts werken

Wilt u solliciteren? Stuur dan graag uw motivatie met cv naar [email protected]

Bakery Alma Lusa is looking for a Production Employee. Read below what we are looking for:

The job requirements:

  • MBO(+) level of education
  • Fulltime availability
  • Knowledge of Latin and Portuguese pastry and dough
  • Ability to speak English and Spanish
  • Friendly
  • Flexibility Driver’s license (category B)
  • Ability to work at night

Do you want to apply? Please send your motivation and resume to [email protected]

