Vacature Bakker Bonaire

ENGLISH TEXT BELOW

Bakkerij Alma Lusa is op zoek naar een Bakker. Lees hieronder waar wij naar op zoek zijn:

De functie-eisen:

MBO(+) niveau

Fulltime beschikbaar

Kennis Latijn and Portugees Tarten en deeg

Engels en Spaans kunnen spreken

Vriendelijk

Flexibel zijn

Rijbewijs B

‘S nachts werken

Wilt u solliciteren? Stuur dan graag uw motivatie met cv naar [email protected]

Bakery Alma Lusa is looking for a Production Employee. Read below what we are looking for:



The job requirements:

MBO(+) level of education

Fulltime availability

Knowledge of Latin and Portuguese pastry and dough

Ability to speak English and Spanish

Friendly

Flexibility Driver’s license (category B)

Ability to work at night

Do you want to apply? Please send your motivation and resume to [email protected]