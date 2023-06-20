Vacature Bakker Bonaire

ENGLISH TEXT BELOW
Bakkerij Alma Lusa is op zoek naar een Bakker. Lees hieronder waar wij naar op zoek zijn:
De functie-eisen:
- MBO(+) niveau
- Fulltime beschikbaar
- Kennis Latijn and Portugees Tarten en deeg
- Engels en Spaans kunnen spreken
- Vriendelijk
- Flexibel zijn
- Rijbewijs B
- ‘S nachts werken
Wilt u solliciteren? Stuur dan graag uw motivatie met cv naar [email protected]
Bakery Alma Lusa is looking for a Production Employee. Read below what we are looking for:
The job requirements:
- MBO(+) level of education
- Fulltime availability
- Knowledge of Latin and Portuguese pastry and dough
- Ability to speak English and Spanish
- Friendly
- Flexibility Driver’s license (category B)
- Ability to work at night
Do you want to apply? Please send your motivation and resume to [email protected]
