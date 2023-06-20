Vacancies Divi Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire

We are hiring!

Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire is one of the many Divi Resorts. For our busy and well visited resort, we are looking for dedicated, fun-loving, and happy new co-workers. Therefore, we desire to hire you!

FRONT DESK AGENT

As a front desk agent, you will be the first happy and professional face guest encounter when they arrive to the resort. You will efficiently check and check out guest and answer them on all inquiries they may have on their stay and Bonaire. For the position, you would need strong multitasking and computer abilities. You must be able to write and communicate in English.

FRONT DESK SUPERVISOR

As the Front Desk Supervisor, you accommodate guests during their stay in an attentive, courteous and friendly manner, and assist, train and guide the front office staff in daily duties and long-term goals. You have at least 5 years’ experience in a hotel costumer service supervision function and knowledge of hotel reservations system, you have bachelor’s degree in tourism or equivalent. For the position, you would need strong multitasking and computer abilities. You must be able to write and communicate in English.

HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISOR

Housekeeping is the heart of any Resort and is essential for maintaining clean and attractive guestrooms, public areas and facilities for our beloved guest while providing attentive, courteous, and efficient service during their stay. The housekeeping supervisor ensure that all daily work is planned out, the teams have the required products and tool and checks up on the overall cleanliness.

PROFESSIONAL LINE COOK

Our Kitchen staff are the key players in ensuring we are serving the best quality food to our guests. Cooks are responsible for the daily preparation of food items and station management. Duties include set-up, stocking and preparing food in accordance with the resort’s recipes and standards, ensuring cleanliness, proper safety procedures, and organizing kitchen, walk-in coolers, and storage areas.

BARTENDER

You work directly with customers by mixing and serving drink orders. Your responsibilities include verifying age requirements, knowing alcohol pairing and tastes, knowing how to make traditional and classy drinks, processing payments, managing inventory, and cleaning the bar and bar supplies. You also handle food orders directly from customers or the wait staff. You ensure food and beverage compliance, restock bar inventory, decide menu items and manage the overall bar operations. Furthermore, you have at least 5 years experience as a bartender in a resort setting.

KITCHEN STEWARD/ HELPER

The Kitchen Steward is responsible for the sanitation of all kitchen equipment, cooking utensils, dishware, glassware and silverware, as well as the kitchen itself including floors, shelves, freezer etc. The employee must maintain excellent attendance and be able to work on a fast-paced work situation.

CASHIER/HOSTESS

The F&B department is the largest department within the resort and caters to the guest overall hospitality experience by providing excellent service in the 2 main restaurants, bar and meeting rooms. You must be able to speak English and be able to operate POS system (cashier system), handle money and credit transactions.

All listed jobs are full-time (40 hours per week).

The hotel operations are from Monday until Sunday you will work 5 days a week and have 2 days off (consecutively or separate). Working hours from 5.30 AM until 11PM

Do you recognize yourself in one of these positions, do you have good references, and are you comfortable with the English language? Please send your application to:

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention of Human Resources at [email protected] or come by our front desk to complete an application form.

We offer great secondary benefits such as: transportation, one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension plan, vacation savings plan and much more.

Hope to meet you soon !