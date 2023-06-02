Vacancy Manager Guest Services Bonaire

Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire is a growing 4-star-plus resort at the idyllic Punt Vierkant, where dolphins regularly swim by right off the coast. Also, at sunrise and sunset, flamingos regularly fly past the resort. Our resort stands for top quality in a relaxed, typical Caribbean ambiance. It is located right by the sea and surrounded by lush green gardens with a wide variety of palm trees. We offer our guests a relaxing environment with two swimming pools, a lovely beach, several restaurants, a diving school and luxury sports facilities. There is also a conference center.

Due to expansion of our company, we are immediately looking for a: Manager Guest Services

32-40 hours

In this new position for us, as Manager Guest Services you will make our guests feel at home. You will create a stay at our resort that our guests experience as genuine and sincere and that they will remember with a good feeling.

Your main focus is the overall guest experience. It’s up to you to give our guests a unique experience! You ensure that they lack nothing. You always think one step ahead, and you like to exceed the expectations of the guest. Of course, you take extra care of our VIP guests and make sure they are welcomed in a special way. While the guests are enjoying all the good things about Delfins Beach Resort, you are busy thinking about how to make it even better. Thanks to you, everyone in the 4-star plus resort in Kralendijk on Bonaire is beaming.

What will you do?

You will be responsible for the ins and outs of the Front Office, and the beach, pool and wellness facilities

You will manage the Front Office (8), Wellness (2), Duty Managers (2), Bellhops (6), Beach and front gate attendants (4) and Security (2)

You build a guest-focused team that strives to give every guest an extraordinary experience;

You are energized by interacting with colleagues and guests from different cultures

You have a positive mindset and an eye for detail

Even when faced with challenges, you know how to stay positive and find the best solution

You select new employees and hold performance and assessment interviews.

You are involved in review management, duty management tasks and taking on various projects

You are commercially oriented; the term ‘upselling’ holds no secrets for you, and you put this well on the map.

You are part of the Management Team of Delfins and from that role lift the resort to an even higher level

What we ask:

You are entrepreneurial, service-oriented and have a hands-on mentality

You have a clear vision of what guest service management at a 4-star plus resort entails

You do not shy away from challenges and always think in terms of possibilities. No is not an option with you

You are accessible to our guests and curious about their stories

You are persuasive, stress-resistant, organizationally strong and diplomatic

You have a coaching leadership style

You have experience in managing teams in a 4-star plus environment

You have good knowledge of the Dutch and English language in word and writing; Spanish or Papiamentu is an advantage

You are willing to work evenings and weekends when necessary

What do we offer?

You will join a team with fun and motivated colleagues. You will receive a competitive salary. In addition, we find personal development in our resort important and you can take on other tasks within your job.

As terms of employment, we offer you (on a full-time basis):

A gross monthly salary between $3500 and $4500

25 vacation days

Company phone and laptop

A 1-week stay at the resort for up to 2 people

25% discount at food and beverage outlets.

If you are not already living on Bonaire: A one-time moving allowance of up to $2500 To bridge the gap you may live at the resort for a maximum of 6 months



How to apply

Written applications with your resume and motivation can be sent to [email protected]