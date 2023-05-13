Vacancy Reservations Agent Bonaire

An excellent opportunity has arisen at our Central Reservations Department located in Kralendijk – Bonaire (Dutch Caribbean).
The department handles all aspects of reservations for Buddy Dive Resort and Belmar Oceanfront Apartments.
We are looking for a knowledgeable, driven and service minded Reservations Agent.
Job Description:
- Handle all reservations for individuals and groups
- Coordinate availability of bookings, including special requests and dive packages
- Assist guests, tour operators and dive shops over the phone, email and/or in person
- Promote and maintain customer loyalty as well as maximising occupancy
- Process and check bills and invoices
Job Profile:
- Bachelor’s degree; preferably in tourism or hospitality
- Minimum of two (2) years of relevant work experience
- Knowledge, experience and affinity with computers
- Excellent organisational and customer service skills
- Detail-oriented and proficient with numbers
- Knowledge of diving would be helpful
- Adaptable and willing to work irregular shifts and on weekends
- Fluent English language skills (verbal and written)
- Dutch, Portuguese and/or Spanish are an advantage
Please submit your cover letter, with resume by mail to [email protected].
Or contact our HR colleagues by phone on +599 7175080, we are happy to help.
