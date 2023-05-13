Vacancy Car Rental Supervisor Bonaire

Buddy Dive Resort is looking for a full time Car Rental Supervisor to support our Car Rental Manager in maintaining our fleet of pickup trucks and cars. The main purpose of this role is to provide ongoing supervision and support to the Car Rental team members. You will ensure that the department is running efficiently on a day-to-day basis.
Main duties include
- Scheduling, organising and follow up on necessary repairs
- Planning the daily workload for the Car Rental team members
- Ensure vehicle presentation for guests is at the highest standard
- Deliver and pick up vehicles from customers on time and in the correct condition
- Make sure all team members are delivering excellent customer service
- Monthly inventory of car parts
- Solving customer issues in a timely manner
We are looking for someone with …
- Knowledge of car mechanics and repairs
- Customer focused and able to motivate team to provide excellent customer service
- Effective planning, organisational and problem prevention ability
- Independent and able to work on their own initiative
- Can lead by example, and work with the team to complete tasks
- Experience using computer systems (Microsoft office)
- Ability to communicate in English, Papiamentu, and Spanish. Dutch is an advantage
We offer a competitive salary with various benefits such as free diving, discounts in our Food and Beverage department and special rates at the gym. Most importantly we offer a nice working environment with a fun team!
If you are interested, please send your CV and motivation letter to our HR department [email protected]
