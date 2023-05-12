Vacancy Dive Assistant Manager Bonaire

Dream Job Alert!

Beautiful DIVI FLAMINGO BEACH RESORT & CASINO is a welcoming place, where guests find a happy experiences in a casual friendly atmosphere. Divi Flamingo is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean, located on the island of Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean.

Above or below the water, Bonaire offers a unique experience for vacationers, and as one of the top diving destinations in the world, the island is truly a diver’s paradise. For our busy and high rated dive department, which forms a vital department within our resort, we are looking for a Dive Assistant Manager.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Together with the Dive Operations Manager, you are responsible for coaching and leading the Dive Team, ensuring all certification and motivation of the team;

You assist in departmental budget planning, management of the dive store regarding all purchasing, merchandizing and supervising of the shop attendants;

You lead by example by creating connections with guests and leading the team to success by increasing guest satisfaction ratings, ensuring all guests have the best and safest possible experience during any water related activities during their stay;

You support the Dive Operations Manager with internal and external communication such as briefings and ensure all team members are up to date regarding any changes, promotions etc.;

You ensure that the planning and scheduling of the Dive department and incoming business is done in an efficient way;

You assist in handling the maintenance & management of diving equipment as well as dive fleet (boats) and compressor together with the Dive Engineer, this all according to the relevant rules and regulations;

You will provide training and support to the Dive Team by ensuring a polite, professional, efficient and flexible service in order to create memorable guest experiences;

You ensure the continuous development of the team regular feedback sessions;

You ensure that the team has the supplies needed to operate on a daily basis, as well as ensuring that guest supplies are available at all times;

You will assist in all administrative task e.g. answering of all emails, orderly filing of all diving related paperwork and updating of correct liability releases as per current standards, vacation planning of employees and much more.

WE CARE ABOUT YOU!

As such, we offer great secondary benefits such as: one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension plan, vacation savings plan and much more.

QUALIFICATIONS

You are an outgoing, driven and enthusiastic growing leader who has a great passion for dive and the sea, who likes to work with a great team of experienced dive staff and many repeat guests and divers;

You are a qualified, in status and experienced diving instructor;

You have great language skills in English, good computer abilities and solid (financial) administrative abilities;

You are excellent at communication and have attention to details;

You have a minimum of 10 year experience as Dive Instructor and leader in the Dive Industry or similar role in the hospitality industry;

You are flexible working in different shifts (morning, evening and weekend, your work times can vary from 5.30AM to 11.30PM from Monday to Sunday )

Your duties can be anything related within the Dive Operations (captain, dive master, dive maintenance technician, retail attendant, dive instructor etc.).

Your are or are willing to become a certified job trainer for local and international students, guiding them thru a successful internship.

Apply now:

Please apply by sending your cover letter and resume to: Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention of Human Resources at [email protected].