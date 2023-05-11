Vacancy Administrative Assistent Bonaire

Captain Don’s Habitat “the home of diving freedom” with 43 years of diving experience has evolved into a world renowned resort catering to today’s most demanding diver, business and leisure travelers.

To make our team stronger we are looking for a Administrative Assistant.

Main responsibilities

Maintaining the billing system;

Generating invoices and account statements;

Maintaining accounts receivable files and records;

Producing monthly financial and management reports;

Investigating and resolving any irregularities or enquiries;

Assisting in general financial management and analysis.

With the following job requirements

At least a completed HAVO, VWO or MBO education-administrative direction or equivalent;

Knowledge with automated data processing and knowledge of MS office package;

Must have a strong mindset, flexible and committed;

Ability to work with time constraints;

Fluent in English, Dutch (Papiamentu is an advantage);

16 to 32 hours per week.

Are you looking for a challenge? Please send within two weeks your application letter together with your Curriculum Vitae to [email protected] attention to Mr. Jason White or feel free to pass by personally.