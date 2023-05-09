HR- Werkt Bonaire zoekt jongeren voor betaalde werk- en leerconstructie (maritieme) techniek

ENGLISH AND SPANISH TEXT BELOW

HR-Werkt! nu ook op Bonaire!

Wie zijn wij?

Wij zijn een organisatie die jongeren en (zij-)instromers een unieke kans bieden op een opleiding én een baan binnen de (onder andere maritieme) techniek.

HR-Werkt Bonaire is onderdeel van de HR Groep, die gevestigd is in Nederland en actief is binnen de sectoren: maritiem, civiel, infra en energie.

Waarom?

Onlangs is de HR Groep gestart op Bonaire. Gelegen aan het Caribische water, een van de drukste (vaar) routes ter wereld én aan de poort van Zuid-Amerika. HR Groep heeft de ambitie om naast Europa ook haar diensten en activiteiten binnen het Caribische en (Zuid) Amerikaanse gebied aan te bieden, vanaf Bonaire.

Daarom zoeken wij jou!

HR-Werkt! Bonaire is op zoek naar 2 jongeren die geïnteresseerd zijn in een betaalde werk- en leerconstructie die door HR-Werkt wordt aangeboden voor het aankomende schooljaar (september 2023). Deze uitdaging biedt jou de (unieke) kans om werkervaring op te doen en tegelijkertijd te leren. Daarna keer je terug op het eiland als bekwaam technicus en onderdeel van de HR Groep familie. Ofwel; je bouwt aan je eigen toekomst én aan die van de HR Groep.

Ben jij op zoek naar een kansrijke toekomst met een gefinancierde opleiding én baan binnen de (maritieme) techniek? Dan kunnen wij jou helpen!

Wat bieden wij?

HR-Werkt biedt jou scholing, verblijf, werk én inkomen. Je gaat een 1,5 jaar durende opleiding aan binnen de opleiding maritieme techniek in Sneek (Friesland, Nederland). De opleiding wordt door ons betaald.

Tijdens deze opleiding word je zorgvuldig begeleid door een team van buddy’s en begeleiders (o.a. Papiamentssprekende mensen, afkomstig van de Caribische eilanden) die er alles aan willen doen om jou te laten slagen. Je krijgt een unieke kans om in meerdere keukens te kijken en zodoende veel praktijkervaring op te doen.

Er wordt je huisvesting aangeboden, een auto voor onder andere vervoer van en naar school en een goed en passend inkomen. Ook krijg je de mogelijkheid om gedurende dit traineeship een aantal weken terug te keren naar het eiland of om familie over te laten komen.

Wat vragen wij van jou?

Je bent minimaal 18 jaar.

Je bent in het bezit van een Nederlands paspoort.

Je weet iets over de Nederlandse cultuur.

Je kent de basis van de Nederlandse taal (verstaan/spreken).

Je hebt geen strafblad.

Je hebt een MBO-opleiding (niveau 2, 3 of 4) afgerond in de (bij voorkeur) technische richting.

Je bent zelfstandig, leergierig en communicatief vaardig.

Dit ga je doen

Op maandag ga je naar school, de rest van de week ben je aan het werk. Hiervoor ontvang je dus salaris. Je wordt opgeleid tot allround (maritiem) technicus en leert gedurende de opleiding lassen, fitten en het monteren van leidingsystemen en machinekamer installaties voor de grote beroepsvaart en exclusieve jachtbouw. Het unieke aan dit traineeship is dat je na de opleiding terug keert naar het mooie Bonaire en een baan hebt met een erkende MBO-opleiding niveau 2, 3 of 4.Het begeleidingsteam van HR-Werkt! is groot en bestaat uit enthousiaste en betrokken mensen die Papiaments en/of Nederlands spreken, de cultuur op zowel Bonaire als Nederland goed kennen en die vanuit een maatschappelijk oogpunt jou graag willen ondersteunen.

Goed om te weten

We willen starten met 2/3 enthousiaste en zorgvuldig geselecteerde trainees en gaan met elkaar ons uiterste best doen om dit traject succesvol te laten zijn. We hebben de grote wens en ambitie om dit aantal uit te breiden. Daarom zijn wij uiterst zorgvuldig. We willen dat dit project slaagt en succesvol gaat verlopen, dan kunnen we met elkaar impact en het verschil maken.Ben je nu al enthousiast? Stuur je sollicitatie/CV naar: Sjoukje van der Es [email protected]. Website: https://www.hr-werkt.nl.



WhatsApp → +31(0)614150350

Telefoon → +599 786 1573

HR-Werkt! now also on Bonaire!

Who are we?

We are an organization that offers young people and entry-level employees a unique opportunity for both training and employment within the technology sector (among others, maritime). HR- Werkt! Bonaire is part of the HR Group, which is based in the Netherlands and operates in the following sectors: maritime, civil, infrastructure, and energy.

Why?

HR Group has recently started operations on Bonaire, located in the Caribbean,one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, and at the gateway to South America. In addition to Europe, HR Group’s ambition is to offer its services and activities within the Caribbean and the (South) American region from Bonaire.

Which is why we are looking for you!

HR-Werkt! Bonaire seeks 2 young individuals interested in a paid work-and-learn program for the upcoming school year (September 2023). This venture offers you the unique opportunity to gain work experience while learning at the same time. Afterwards, you will return to Bonaire as a skilled technician and become part of the HR Group family. In other words, you are investmenting in your own future as well as that of the HR Group.

Are you looking for a promising future with both a funded education and a job within (maritime) technology? If so, we can help you out!

What do we offer?

HR-Werkt! offers you education, accommodation, employment and income. You will undertake a 1.5-year programme within the maritime engineering course in Sneek (Friesland, the Netherlands). The training will be funded by us. During this programme, you will be carefully supervised by a team of buddies and supervisors (including Papiamento-speaking people from the Caribbean islands) who will do their utmost to help you succeed. You will have a unique opportunity to gain practical experience and have a look behind the scenes.

You will be provided with accommodation, a car for e.g. transport to and from school and a proper and fitting income. You will also have the opportunity to return to Bonaire for a few weeks during this traineeship or have family come over.

Our requirements

You are at least 18 years old.

You have a Dutch passport.

You have knowledge on Dutch culture.

You have basic knowledge of the Dutch language (understanding/speaking).

You have no criminal record.

You have completed an MBO education (level 2, 3 or 4) in a (preferably) technical field.

You are independent, eager to learn and have good communication skills.

This is what you’ll be doing

On Mondays, you will attend school, and for the rest of the week, you will work and receive a salary. You will receive training as an all-round (maritime) technician and learn to weld, fit and assemble pipe systems, and engine-room installations for large commercial vessels and exclusive yacht building.The unique aspect of this traineeship is that after completing the training, you will have a recognized MBO level 2, 3 or 4 qualification and a job waiting for you on the beautiful island of Bonaire.Our HR-Werkt! support team consists of enthusiastic and committed individuals who are fluent in Papiamentu and/or Dutch, have a good understanding of both Bonaire and the Netherlands culture, and are eager to provide you with social support.

Good to know

We are starting with 2-3 carefully selected and enthusiastic trainees, and we are committed to making this program a success. We have the ambition to expand the number of trainees, but we are being cautious to ensure the project’s success. We believe that together, we can make an impact and make a difference.Already excited? Send us your cover letter at: Sjoukje van der Es [email protected] werkt.nl. Website: https://www.hr-werkt.nl.

Whatsapp → +31(0)614150350

Phone → +599 786 1573

HR-Werkt! ¡Ahora también en Bonaire!

¿Quienes somos?

Somos una organización que ofrece a los jóvenes y empleados de nivel inicial una oportunidad única para la formación y el empleo dentro del sector tecnológico (entre otros, marítimo). HR- Werkt! Bonaire forma parte de HR Group, que tiene su sede en los Países Bajos y opera en los siguientes sectores: marítimo, civil, infraestructura y energía.

¿Por qué?

HR Group ha comenzado recientemente sus operaciones en Bonaire, ubicada en el Caribe, una de las rutas marítimas más transitadas del mundo, y en la puerta de entrada a Sudamérica. Además de Europa, HR Group tiene la ambición de expandir sus servicios y operaciones en la región del Caribe y Sudamérica, desde su base en Bonaire.

¡Por eso te buscamos a ti!

¡HR-Werk! Bonaire está buscando a 2 jóvenes para su programa de formación y trabajo remunerado durante el próximo año escolar (septiembre de 2023). Este programa te ofrece una oportunidad única para adquirir experiencia laboral mientras aprendes. Después de completar el programa, volverás a Bonaire como técnico cualificado y formarás parte de la familia de HR Group. Es decir, estarás construyendo tu propio futuro y el de HR Group.

¿Buscas un futuro prometedor con una formación financiada y un empleo en el sector de la tecnología (marítima)? Si es así, ¡te podemos ayudar!

¿Qué ofrecemos?

HR-Werkt te ofrece formación, alojamiento, empleo e ingresos. Realizarás un programa de un año y medio dentro del curso de ingeniería marítima en Sneek (Frisia, Países Bajos). La formación será financiada por nosotros y durante todo el programa, contarás con un equipo de buddies y supervisores que te brindarán una cuidadosa supervisión y apoyo, incluyendo personas de habla papiamento de las islas del Caribe. Nuestro objetivo es ayudarte a tener éxito en todo momento. Con esta oportunidad única, tendrás la posibilidad de ver detrás de bambalinas y adquirir una amplia experiencia práctica.

Tendrás a tu disposición alojamiento, un coche para, por ejemplo, el transporte de ida y vuelta a la escuela, e ingresos adecuados y apropiados. Además, tendrás la oportunidad de regresar a Bonaire durante unas semanas durante este periodo de prácticas, o bien, de que tu familia venga a visitarte.

¿Qué se espera de ti?

Tienes al menos 18 años.

Tienes un pasaporte holandés.

Tienes conocimientos de la cultura holandesa.

Tienes conocimientos básicos de holandés (comprensión/habla).

No tienes antecedentes penales.

Has completado una educación MBO (nivel 2, 3 o 4) en un (preferiblemente) campo técnico.

Eres independiente, tienes ganas de aprender y buenas habilidades comunicativas.

Esto es lo que vas a hacerAsistirás a clases los lunes y trabajarás el resto de la semana mientras recibes un salario. Durante tu formación como técnico polivalente (marítimo), aprenderás habilidades como soldar, montar y ensamblar sistemas de tuberías e instalaciones de cuartos de máquinas para grandes buques comerciales, así como la construcción exclusiva de yates.Lo especial de estas prácticas es que después de la formación, regresarás a la hermosa isla de Bonaire y tendrás un puesto de trabajo con una cualificación reconocida MBO de nivel 2, 3 o 4.El equipo de orientación de HR-Werkt! es amplio y está formado por personas entusiastas y comprometidas que hablan papiamento y/o holandés. Conocen bien tanto la cultura de Bonaire como la de los Países Bajos, y están ansiosas por brindarte apoyo desde una perspectiva social.

Es bueno saber que…Comenzaremos con 2 o 3 becarios entusiastas y cuidadosamente seleccionados, y trabajaremos juntos para que este programa sea un éxito. Deseamos ampliar la cantidad de becarios y por ello, somos extremadamente cuidadosos en el proceso de selección. Nuestro objetivo es que este proyecto tenga éxito y tenga un impacto positivo para así juntos marcar la diferencia.Si ya estás entusiasmado, envíanos tu carta de solicitud a: Sjoukje van der Es [email protected] . Website: https://www.hr-werkt.nl.

WhatsApp → +31(0)614150350

Teléfono → +599 786 1573