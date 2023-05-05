Vacature Personal Assistent | Medewerker Communicatie Bonaire

Dutch text below

NLC Real Estate, a company based in Bonaire, is looking to fill two vacancies. They are in search of a Personal Assistant to support their Director and a Communications Employee to coordinate, execute, monitor, and measure the association’s marketing and communications efforts. We are looking for both positions for someone to come and support us 24 – 32 hours a week. Here are the job requirements and responsibilities for each position.

Personal Assistent

Responsibilities:

Supports the Director directly and assists with daily administration, calendar management, delivering presentations, etc.

Takes notes during meetings and turns them into reports.

Provides administrative support.

Manages correspondence, drafts letters and documents, collects and analyzes information, and initiates telecommunications.

Coordinates projects, capture timelines and strategies, and delivers progress updates.

Prepares meeting rooms, coordinates schedules, and greets customers and clients prior to meetings.

Qualifications:

Proven ability to manage a flexible schedule.

Exemplary planning and time management skills.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to interact with high-profile clients and executives.

Fluency in both English and Dutch, both verbally and in writing.

Communications Employee

Responsibilities:

Develops marketing campaigns, executes e-mail campaigns, meets deadlines, and ensures uniformity of content/messaging.

Develops marketing collateral for association programs and membership that aligns with association brand standards.

Maintains the website and writes blog posts, social media posts, articles, and marketing and sales collateral.

Writes and edits member newsletters, emails, and other communications as assigned.

Monitors and reports regularly on website analytics and social media outreach.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in communications, marketing, or journalism preferred.

At least 2 years experience in communications.

Strong interpersonal skills and excellent customer service are required.

Excellent writing skills with an emphasis on writing for the web and social media.

Fluency in both English and Dutch, both verbally and in writing.

Ability to manage multiple projects, meet deadlines on time, and have strong attention to detail.

Graphic design skills and experience with Canva is required and Adobe Photoshop/Indesign is preferred.

Familiarity with customer relationship management systems.

If you are interested in either of these positions, please send your CV and motivation letter to [email protected].

NLC Real Estate, een bedrijf gevestigd op Bonaire, is op zoek naar het vervullen van twee vacatures. Ze zijn op zoek naar een persoonlijke assistent om hun directeur te ondersteunen en een communicatiemedewerker om de marketing- en communicatie-inspanningen van de vereniging te coördineren, uit te voeren, te controleren en te meten. Voor beide functies zoeken wij iemand die ons 24 – 32 uur per week komt ondersteunen. Hier zijn de functie-eisen en verantwoordelijkheden voor elke functie.

Persoonlijke Assistent

Verantwoordelijkheden:

Ondersteunt direct de directeur en assisteert bij de dagelijkse administratie, agendabeheer, het geven van presentaties etc.

Maakt aantekeningen tijdens vergaderingen en zet deze om in verslagen.

Biedt administratieve ondersteuning.

Beheert correspondentie, stelt brieven en documenten op, verzamelt en analyseert informatie en initieert telecommunicatie.

Coördineert projecten, legt tijdlijnen en strategieën vast en levert voortgangsupdates.

Bereidt vergaderzalen voor, coördineert planningen en begroet klanten en cliënten voorafgaand aan vergaderingen.

Kwalificaties:

Bewezen vermogen om een flexibel schema te beheren.

Voorbeeldige vaardigheden op het gebied van planning en tijdmanagement.

Uitstekende mondelinge en schriftelijke communicatieve vaardigheden.

Mogelijkheid om te communiceren met spraakmakende klanten en leidinggevenden.

Vloeiend in zowel Engels als Nederlands, zowel mondeling als schriftelijk.

Medewerker Communicatie

Verantwoordelijkheden:

Ontwikkelt marketingcampagnes, voert e-mailcampagnes uit, haalt deadlines en zorgt voor uniformiteit van content/messaging.

Ontwikkelt marketingmateriaal voor verenigingsprogramma’s en lidmaatschap dat aansluit bij de merknormen van de vereniging.

Onderhoudt de website en schrijft blogberichten, berichten op sociale media, artikelen en marketing- en verkoopmateriaal.

Schrijft en bewerkt ledennieuwsbrieven, e-mails en andere communicatie zoals toegewezen.

Controleert en rapporteert regelmatig over website-analyses en bereik via sociale media.

Kwalificaties:

Bij voorkeur een bachelordiploma in communicatie, marketing of journalistiek.

Minimaal 2 jaar ervaring in communicatie.

Sterke interpersoonlijke vaardigheden en uitstekende klantenservice zijn vereist.

Uitstekende schrijfvaardigheid met de nadruk op schrijven voor het web en sociale media.

Vloeiend in zowel Engels als Nederlands, zowel mondeling als schriftelijk.

Mogelijkheid om meerdere projecten te beheren, deadlines op tijd te halen en veel aandacht voor detail te hebben.

Grafische ontwerpvaardigheden en ervaring met Canva is vereist en Adobe Photoshop/Indesign heeft de voorkeur.

Bekend met klantrelatiebeheersystemen.

Heb je interesse in een van deze functies, stuur dan je CV en motivatiebrief naar [email protected].