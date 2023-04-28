Vacancy Front Office Supervisor Statia

We are seeking a highly skilled Front Office Supervisor to provide exceptional guest service at the front desk of The Golden Rock Resort. The ideal candidate will possess a high level of professionalism, adhere to our standards of hospitality, and efficiently handle guest interactions in a courteous and professional manner.

Requirements:

College/High school level education

Minimum of 3 years of experience in the Hospitality industry

Fluent in English and Dutch

Strong customer service skills

Keen attention to detail

Team player mindset

Discretion in handling guest information

As a Front Office Supervisor, you will play a vital role in ensuring the smooth operation of the front desk, maintaining guest satisfaction, and upholding our standards of excellence. If you are a dedicated hospitality professional with a passion for providing outstanding service, we invite you to join our team at The Golden Rock Resort.

Please send your application to: [email protected]

More information about the resort? Visit our website: https://www.goldenrockresort.com