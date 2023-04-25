Vacancy Cultural Heritage Inspector (Policy Adviser) Statia



The Executive Council of the Government of Sint Eustatius, Caribbean Netherlands invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following position:



1 FTE Cultural Heritage Inspector (Policy Adviser)

The Cultural Heritage Inspector brings specialist knowledge and additional capacity to the Department of Culture & Events to implement the development of tangible and intangible cultural heritage in accordance with the island’s cultural policy plan and the cultural covenant with the Caribbean Netherlands. The Cultural Heritage Inspector proactively contributes to further develop cultural assets, solve social issues that affect the cultural identity of the island and to utilise promising initiatives and partnerships, thereby creating a strong cultural foundation for the future.

St. Eustatius actively cooperates with surrounding islands, islands in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science and existing knowledge partners, including UNESCO, the Knowledge Center Intangible Heritage Netherlands (KIEN) and the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (RCE).

Responsibilities

Inspect historical sites to assess proper maintenance needs, required safety measures and work to be completed. Estimate restoration and conservation cost;

Monitor and report on maritime and underwater heritage together with stakeholders and the government;

Manage, facilitate and lobby for the return of historical artifacts to the island and ensure proper documentation;

Present project proposals on how intangible cultural heritage can be sustained in line with the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) convention;

Provide insight into cultural heritage related queries and advise the Government and all relevant stakeholders;

Research information using archives, heritage legislation and conservation standards;

Keep abreast of international standards;

Create heritage policies that can be used by the Government and NGO’s;

Communicate with conservation and planning departments;

Advise the Government on funding possibilities for safeguarding cultural heritage on the island;

Draft funding submissions for short-term and long-term projects;

Work with the Statian community and other stakeholders to preserve and promote the island’s history, culture and heritage;

Carry out research into Statia’s history and culture to create public displays, community engagement and awareness;

Assist the community with research projects and information requests related to cultural heritage;

Create programmes and activities at the primary and secondary school level;

Deliver lectures and presentations on Statia’s culture.

Develop and manage a National Archive/Heritage House on the island;

Improve communication and digitalisation of archives for the wider community;

Draft and reconstruct heritage sites using archival reports and historic information;

Meet regularly with local stakeholders on the island for discussions and updates;

Provide consultation to land owners.

Requirements:

HBO degree or higher;

Five years of research experience;

Knowledge of relevant policies and local and international legislation and regulations;

Fluency in English and Dutch;

Knowledge of the island’s culture and history;

Ability to adapt to Statia’s way of life as a small island;

Proficiency in management, administration and archiving;

Proficiency in social relations and networking;

Knowledge of methods and techniques for setting up investigations;

Competency in drafting project proposals and funding applications;

Competency in facilitating building management and the set-up of safety regulations;

Knowledge of UNESCO’s intangible and tangible heritage conventions.

What we offer:

Temporary employment for a trial period of one year, with the possibility of an extension. You will be working within the Culture Department, which falls under the Social Domain Directorate. We are a small team of active professionals that are developing rapidly. We offer opportunities to develop personally through coaching, training or courses. We operate in a friendly atmosphere and support each other in the work we do.

The function is equivalent to scale 12 with a minimum of $4,530.93 to a maximum of $5,784.16 gross per month and a 39.5-hour work week. Salary scaling is based on experience and education.

You are required to provide a certificate of good conduct (VOG) and undergo a medical examination.

An assessment may be part of the selection process.

Are you interested in applying for the position of Cultural Heritage Inspector?

You are invited to apply in writing no later than 5 May 2023.

Direct applications and CV’s to:

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Sint Eustatius

Attn: Ms. Francisca Gibbs

Unit Manager, Internal Services

Email: [email protected]

More information:

For information relating to the function, please contact Ms. Nasha Radjouki, Programme Manager, Culture Department at [email protected] or call + 599 318-5262

For more information about the organisation, please contact Personnel and Organisation at

[email protected] or +599 318-2931.