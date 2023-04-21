21 april 2023 12:30 pm

Vacancy Serving staff | Bartender Statia

We are currently seeking experienced and passionate individuals to join our team at a 5* Luxury Hotel in Sint Eustatius. If you have a minimum of 5 years of experience in high-end restaurants in the luxury hotel industry, fluent in English, and have at least 2 years of experience as a waiter/waitress in a leading 5* hotel, we would love to hear from you!

Responsibilities:

  • Provide exceptional food and beverage service to guests in a professional and efficient manner.
  • Maintain a high level of product knowledge and be able to make recommendations to guests.
  • Ensure cleanliness and proper setup of tables, stations, and service areas.
  • Take orders accurately and promptly relay them to the kitchen and bar.
  • Handle guest inquiries and complaints with professionalism and resolve issues to guest satisfaction.
  • Maintain a clean and organized work area at all times.
  • Collaborate with team members and other departments to ensure smooth operation and guest satisfaction.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years of experience in high-end restaurants in the luxury hotel industry.
  • Fluent in English.
  • Minimum 2 years of experience as a waiter/waitress in a leading 5* hotel.
  • Experience in food and beverage service is a must.
  • Hands-on approach with a can-do work style.
  • Commitment to delivering exceptional guest service with a passion for the hospitality industry.
  • Ability to find creative solutions, take ownership of duties and tasks assigned.
  • Personal integrity, with the ability to work in an environment that demands excellence.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Strong team player with a positive attitude.


Bartender / Mixologist

Requirements of the Bartender / Mixologist:

  • 2-4 years of Bartender experience in a professional setting.
  • Excellent knowledge and skill in crafting cocktails, including creating unique and innovative drinks.
  • Strong communication and organizational skills in English.
  • Ability to work calmly and confidently under pressure, maintaining high standards of service.
  • Strong knowledge of wines and other beverages.
  • Ability to work effectively as part of a team, collaborating with other team members.
  • Understanding of the importance of consistency in drink preparation and presentation.
  • Respect for quality products and ingredients.
  • Basic inventory management skills.

Employee Benefits:

  • Competitive basic salary
  • Staff meals provided
  • Flight to bring you to the island
  • Access to training platforms for professional development
  • Opportunities for growth within the company

If you meet the above qualifications and are ready to be part of our team, please submit your resume and a brief cover letter explaining why you are the ideal candidate for this position. We look forward to hearing from you!

Please send your application to: [email protected]

More information about the resort? Visit our website: https://www.goldenrockresort.com


       

