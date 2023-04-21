Vacancy Personal Assistent | Communications Employee Bonaire

NLC Real Estate, a company based in Bonaire, is looking to fill two vacancies. They are in search of a Personal Assistant to support their Director and a Communications Employee to coordinate, execute, monitor, and measure the association’s marketing and communications efforts. We are looking for both positions for someone to come and support us 24 – 32 hours a week. Here are the job requirements and responsibilities for each position.

Personal Assistent

Responsibilities:

Supports the Director directly and assists with daily administration, calendar management, delivering presentations, etc.

Takes notes during meetings and turns them into reports.

Provides administrative support.

Manages correspondence, drafts letters and documents, collects and analyzes information, and initiates telecommunications.

Coordinates projects, capture timelines and strategies, and delivers progress updates.

Prepares meeting rooms, coordinates schedules, and greets customers and clients prior to meetings.

Qualifications:

Proven ability to manage a flexible schedule.

Exemplary planning and time management skills.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to interact with high-profile clients and executives.

Fluency in both English and Dutch, both verbally and in writing.

Communications Employee

Responsibilities:

Develops marketing campaigns, executes e-mail campaigns, meets deadlines, and ensures uniformity of content/messaging.

Develops marketing collateral for association programs and membership that aligns with association brand standards.

Maintains the website and writes blog posts, social media posts, articles, and marketing and sales collateral.

Writes and edits member newsletters, emails, and other communications as assigned.

Monitors and reports regularly on website analytics and social media outreach.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in communications, marketing, or journalism preferred.

At least 2 years experience in communications.

Strong interpersonal skills and excellent customer service are required.

Excellent writing skills with an emphasis on writing for the web and social media.

Fluency in both English and Dutch, both verbally and in writing.

Ability to manage multiple projects, meet deadlines on time, and have strong attention to detail.

Graphic design skills and experience with Canva is required and Adobe Photoshop/Indesign is preferred.

Familiarity with customer relationship management systems.

If you are interested in either of these positions, please send your CV and motivation letter to [email protected].