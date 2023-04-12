Vacancy Serving staff | Bartender Statia

We are currently seeking experienced and passionate individuals to join our team at a 5* Luxury Hotel in Sint Eustatius. If you have a minimum of 5 years of experience in high-end restaurants in the luxury hotel industry, fluent in English, and have at least 2 years of experience as a waiter/waitress in a leading 5* hotel, we would love to hear from you!
Responsibilities:
- Provide exceptional food and beverage service to guests in a professional and efficient manner.
- Maintain a high level of product knowledge and be able to make recommendations to guests.
- Ensure cleanliness and proper setup of tables, stations, and service areas.
- Take orders accurately and promptly relay them to the kitchen and bar.
- Handle guest inquiries and complaints with professionalism and resolve issues to guest satisfaction.
- Maintain a clean and organized work area at all times.
- Collaborate with team members and other departments to ensure smooth operation and guest satisfaction.
Requirements:
- 5+ years of experience in high-end restaurants in the luxury hotel industry.
- Fluent in English.
- Minimum 2 years of experience as a waiter/waitress in a leading 5* hotel.
- Experience in food and beverage service is a must.
- Hands-on approach with a can-do work style.
- Commitment to delivering exceptional guest service with a passion for the hospitality industry.
- Ability to find creative solutions, take ownership of duties and tasks assigned.
- Personal integrity, with the ability to work in an environment that demands excellence.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Strong team player with a positive attitude.
Bartender / Mixologist
Requirements of the Bartender / Mixologist:
- 2-4 years of Bartender experience in a professional setting.
- Excellent knowledge and skill in crafting cocktails, including creating unique and innovative drinks.
- Strong communication and organizational skills in English.
- Ability to work calmly and confidently under pressure, maintaining high standards of service.
- Strong knowledge of wines and other beverages.
- Ability to work effectively as part of a team, collaborating with other team members.
- Understanding of the importance of consistency in drink preparation and presentation.
- Respect for quality products and ingredients.
- Basic inventory management skills.
Employee Benefits:
- Competitive basic salary
- Staff meals provided
- Flight to bring you to the island
- Access to training platforms for professional development
- Opportunities for growth within the company
If you meet the above qualifications and are ready to be part of our team, please submit your resume and a brief cover letter explaining why you are the ideal candidate for this position. We look forward to hearing from you!
Please send your application to: [email protected]
More information about the resort? Visit our website: https://www.goldenrockresort.com