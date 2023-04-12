Vacancy Front Office Supervisor Statia

We are seeking a highly skilled Front Office Supervisor to provide exceptional guest service at the front desk of The Golden Rock Resort. The ideal candidate will possess a high level of professionalism, adhere to our standards of hospitality, and efficiently handle guest interactions in a courteous and professional manner.
Requirements:
- College/High school level education
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in the Hospitality industry
- Fluent in English and Dutch
- Strong customer service skills
- Keen attention to detail
- Team player mindset
- Discretion in handling guest information
As a Front Office Supervisor, you will play a vital role in ensuring the smooth operation of the front desk, maintaining guest satisfaction, and upholding our standards of excellence. If you are a dedicated hospitality professional with a passion for providing outstanding service, we invite you to join our team at The Golden Rock Resort.
Please send your application to: [email protected]
More information about the resort? Visit our website: https://www.goldenrockresort.com
Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief
Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacature aanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.