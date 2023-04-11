Vacancy Care Givers Animal Shelter Bonaire

GET PAID TO HELP US SAVE LIVES!

Animal Shelter Bonaire has an opening for two Animal Care Givers

Position 1:

20 hours per week/4 days per week

Three weekdays and one weekend day (8 a.m.-1p.m.)

Position 2:

10 hours per week/2 days per week

Saturday and Sunday (8 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Requirements:

Love of animals

Physically able

Good people skills

Resident of Bonaire with valid sedula

with valid sedula Able to read basic English

Willing to learn about animal care

Responsibilities include:

Cleaning kennels and cages, watering and feeding the animals

Checking and reporting health and condition of the animals

Walking, bathing and grooming when needed

Helping keep property and kennels neat and clean

Salary based on qualifications, minimum $7.13 per hour

If you are interested, please email [email protected] with your C.V. for an interview appointment. DO NOT RESPOND VIA FACEBOOK OR MESSENGER.