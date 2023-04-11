Vacancy Care Givers Animal Shelter Bonaire

GET PAID TO HELP US SAVE LIVES!
Animal Shelter Bonaire has an opening for two Animal Care Givers
Position 1:
20 hours per week/4 days per week
Three weekdays and one weekend day (8 a.m.-1p.m.)
Position 2:
10 hours per week/2 days per week
Saturday and Sunday (8 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Requirements:
- Love of animals
- Physically able
- Good people skills
- Resident of Bonaire with valid sedula
- Able to read basic English
- Willing to learn about animal care
Responsibilities include:
- Cleaning kennels and cages, watering and feeding the animals
- Checking and reporting health and condition of the animals
- Walking, bathing and grooming when needed
- Helping keep property and kennels neat and clean
Salary based on qualifications, minimum $7.13 per hour
If you are interested, please email [email protected] with your C.V. for an interview appointment. DO NOT RESPOND VIA FACEBOOK OR MESSENGER.
