Vacancy Care Givers Animal Shelter Bonaire

GET PAID TO HELP US SAVE LIVES!

Animal Shelter Bonaire has an opening for two Animal Care Givers

Position 1:

20 hours per week/4 days per week
Three weekdays and one weekend day (8 a.m.-1p.m.)

Position 2:

10 hours per week/2 days per week
Saturday and Sunday (8 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Requirements:

  • Love of animals
  • Physically able
  • Good people skills 
  • Resident of Bonaire with valid sedula
  • Able to read basic English
  • Willing to learn about animal care

Responsibilities include:

  • Cleaning kennels and cages, watering and feeding the animals
  • Checking and reporting health and condition of the animals
  • Walking, bathing and grooming when needed  
  • Helping keep property and kennels neat and clean 

Salary based on qualifications, minimum $7.13 per hour

 If you are interested, please email [email protected] with your C.V. for an interview appointment. DO NOT RESPOND VIA FACEBOOK OR MESSENGER. 

