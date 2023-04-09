Vacancies Divi Flamingo Beach Resort Bonaire

WE’RE HIRING!

DIVI FLAMINGO BEACH RESORT & CASINO BONAIRE

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean, located on the island of Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

FULLTIME EXPERIENCED FOOD & BEVERAGE SUPERVISOR

FULLTIME BARTENDER

FULLTIME FOOD & BEVERAGE CASHIER & HOSTESS

The F&B department is the largest department within the resort and caters to the guest overall hospitality experience by providing excellent service in the 2 main restaurants, bar and meeting rooms. You must be able to speak Dutch and English and also be able to operate POS system (cashier system), handle money and credit transactions. Must be available in the evening. Working hours from 6AM until 23PM, evening shift from 14:30PM until 23PM is also possible.

FULLTIME FRONT DESK AGENT

As a professional you are responsible for greeting guests in an efficient and courteous manner. You are the first face that many see upon arrival, the Front Desk Agent checks guests in and out of their rooms, distributes room keys, answers questions and processes payments. You must be able to speak Dutch and English and also be able to operate POS system (cashier system), handle money and credit transactions. Must be available in the evening. Working hours from 7AM until 23PM.

FULLTIME PAINTER

Is responsible for painting the exterior and interior areas of the resort. Execute pre-painting activities, including cleaning, scraping, sanding, patching, caulking, and masking of adjacent surfaces prior to painting, papering, texturing, etc. Follow manager’s instruction in executing the job utilizing appropriate finishes and applications. Caries out after project cleaning of areas, supplies, and equipment at the completion of project. Supports the team with maintenance projects. Has good reference and work experience. Working hours from 7AM until 10PM.

FULLTIME HOUSEMAN

The houseperson is a key member of our team, providing support so that we all excel. Whether stripping rooms, stocking closets, or interacting with guests you will play a keen role in ensuring our guests have a memorable experience and look forward to returning. The houseman is responsible for ensuring that the public spaces are always clean and tidy. Your ability to remain professional and friendly will make you shine when you are called on to deliver requests to guest rooms. There is nothing a housekeeper appreciates more than someone to assist with delivering supplies and linen when they need it most! Working hours from 7AM until 10PM.

The hotel operations are from Monday until Sunday you will work 5 days a week and have 2 days off (consecutively or separate).

We offer great secondary benefits such as: transportation, one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension savings, vacation savings plan and much more.

Do you recognize yourself in one of these positions and are you our next great hire, please send your application to:

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention [email protected] or come by our front desk to complete an application form.

HOPE TO MEET YOU SOON!