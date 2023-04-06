Vacancy Project Manager Bonaire

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean. As we continue working on improving our resort and services, we are happy to announce the following position: Project Manager, fulltime.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

The Project Manager position is a temporary position for around 12-14 months and is responsible for overseeing an upcoming scheduled resort renovation project (s) from start to finish to ensure that the desired project objectives are delivered.

This is a summary of the responsibilities and expectations:

Making sure the contractors execute the agreed scope and work efficient and proactive;

Making sure the contractors work safe, follow schedule and keep building site neat and clean;

Keeps control of receiving all building materials and completes shipping reports as shipments arrive

Manage the relationships between all project stakeholders to facilitate effective communications and outcomes;

Is in charge of proper storage and inventory of building materials;

Collect inputs and prepare weekly and monthly status reports as required. Explain any deviations from planned budgets, schedules and scope;

Develop a detailed project plan to track progress and report to Divi Resorts;

Ensure effective budget control, review and update on weekly basis and keep track of accounts payable;

Conduct in line with the resort’s core values and lead by example maintaining company culture;

Flag unforeseen issues and propose solutions;

Perform risk management to minimize project risks;

Is expected to be hands-on when needed;

Gathers appropriate information, negotiates costs as needed, and prepares estimates of job/project costs;

Goal focused, organized multitasker, winning and positive attitude;

Act as the focal point of contact between Divi Resorts, the General Manager and the external delivery team members.

Requirements:

A related Mechanical or Construction related Engineers degree with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in similar position, preferably in the hotel industry, with an outstanding managerial operation track record is a must. Must have proven project management experience. Must be able to correspond in English, some knowledge of Spanish would be preferred.If interested please submit your application, resume, diplomas and reference letters to the General Manager, Celine van Meer at [email protected]