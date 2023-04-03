3 april 2023 13:17 pm

Vacancy Unit Leader Physical Security Bonaire

Maduro & Curiel’s Bank N.V., a leading financial institution operating in Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten and the BES Islands, has the following vacancy in Bonaire:

Unit Leader Physical Security

We are looking for a competent, dynamic, result- oriented and highly motivated individual to be part of our Bank.

JOB PROFILE

  • Develop, Implement and Execute Security Programs, Policies, and Procedures
  • Conduct Research and Analysis and prepare Investigative Reports
  • Inherent Interview Techniques and Interrogation Skills

REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
  • 10 years of experience in the security area, with 2 years in a Supervisor position

PROFILE

  • Fundamental technical understanding of current cybersecurity threats, trends, and investigative knowledge

Besides the excitement and challenge of a new work environment, we offer growth possibilities and an attractive remuneration package.

If your profile meets the above criteria and you have the necessary experience in this field, we invite you to submit your application letter including your resume in English via e-mail before April 10, 2023 to: Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (BONAIRE) N.V. Human Resources Department [email protected]

