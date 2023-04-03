Vacancy Unit Leader Physical Security Bonaire

Maduro & Curiel’s Bank N.V., a leading financial institution operating in Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten and the BES Islands, has the following vacancy in Bonaire:
Unit Leader Physical Security
We are looking for a competent, dynamic, result- oriented and highly motivated individual to be part of our Bank.
JOB PROFILE
- Develop, Implement and Execute Security Programs, Policies, and Procedures
- Conduct Research and Analysis and prepare Investigative Reports
- Inherent Interview Techniques and Interrogation Skills
REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
- 10 years of experience in the security area, with 2 years in a Supervisor position
PROFILE
- Fundamental technical understanding of current cybersecurity threats, trends, and investigative knowledge
Besides the excitement and challenge of a new work environment, we offer growth possibilities and an attractive remuneration package.
If your profile meets the above criteria and you have the necessary experience in this field, we invite you to submit your application letter including your resume in English via e-mail before April 10, 2023 to: Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (BONAIRE) N.V. Human Resources Department [email protected]
Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief
Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacature aanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.