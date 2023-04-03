Vacancy Assistent Food & Beverage Manager Bonaire

DIVI FLAMINGO BEACH RESORT & CASINO BONAIRE

Great Career Opportunity!

ASSISTANT FOOD & BEVERAGE MANAGER

DIVI FLAMINGO BEACH RESORT & CASINO is a welcoming place, where guests find a happy experiences in a casual friendly atmosphere. Our hotel has two inviting restaurants and a bar, welcoming guests from all over the world for breakfast, lunch, dinner and a drink. We also fa- cilitate several meetings and events in our event spaces.

We are looking for a experienced, passionate and flexible Assistant Food & Beverage Manager dedicated to creating memorable experi- ences for our guests while optimizing the efficiency of the restaurants and bar. Together with the Food & Beverage Manager, you are lead- ing the ambitious and driven F&B Staff towards success.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Together with the Food & Beverage Manager, you are responsible for coach- ing and leading all Food & Beverage outlets (restaurant, bar, meeting places) and assist the Food & Beverage team where necessary;

You will assist in departmental budget planning, inventory management and conference and banqueting sales and management;

You lead by example by creating connections with guests and leading the team to success by increasing guest satisfaction ratings;

You optimize the sales of the outlets and identify areas of improvement;

You support the Food & Beverage Manager with internal communication such as briefings and ensure all team members are up to date regarding any changes, promotions etc.;

You assist in maximizing employee productivity while meeting guest expecta- tions;

You ensure that the planning and scheduling of the F&B department is done in an efficient way;

You assist in handling all the restaurant administration in a correct way and according to the relevant rules and regulations, ensuring a smooth closure of the daily sales;

You will provide training and support to the Food & Beverage Team by en- suring a polite, professional, efficient and flexible service in order to create memorable guest experiences;

You ensure the continuous development of the team regular feedback ses- sions;

You assist in maximizing the effectiveness of employees by developing each of their skills and abilities through the appropriate training, coaching, and/or mentoring and supporting them in their professional development goals;

You ensure that the team has the supplies needed to operate on a daily basis, as well as ensuring that guest supplies are available at all times.

WE CARE ABOUT YOU!

As such, we offer great secondary benefits such as: one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension plan, vacation savings plan and much more.

QUALIFICATIONS

You have Bachelor’s Degree (HBO) with major in Hotel Management or equivalent experi- ence;

You have great language skills in English, good computer abilities and solid financial administrative abilities;

You are excellent at communication and have attention to details;

You have a minimum of 5 year experience as Restaurant/F&B Team leader or similar role in the hospitality industry;

You are flexible working in different shifts (morning, evening and weekend, your work times can vary from 5.30AM to 11.30PM from Monday to Sunday);

Your duties can be anything related within Food and Beverage (Waiter, Bartender, Cashier, Setting up or serving meeting rooms, room service and much more);

You have experience with Aireus and/or equivalent Property Management Systems;

You have several Culinary HACCP certifications;

Your are or are willing to become a certified job trainer for local and international students, guiding them thru a successful internship.

Apply now:

Please apply by sending your cover letter and resume to: Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention of Human Resources at [email protected].