Vacature Executive Employee E | Uitvoerend Medewerker E Statia

The Executive Council of the Public Entity, St. Eustatius, Caribbean Netherlands wishes to get in touch with candidates who are interested in the following job:

2 FTE Executive Employee E / (Uitvoerend Medewerker E) Unit Public Works & Services (PWS)

The unit of Public Works & Services (PWS) is tasked with the planning, maintenance and upkeep of all property, buildings, and infrastructure of the Public Entity, while also enabling and supporting spatial/economic initiatives. The PWS team is practical and hands-on and employs staff with knowledge related to basic carpentry, painting, gardening, vehicle maintenance, infrastructure upkeep, plumbing, and other maintenance duties.

As Executive Employee E, you function within one of the Public Works & Services (PWS) maintenance teams. As executive employee E, you perform simple preventative and corrective maintenance, you call attention to faults, damage, and other particulars. Your duties include the transport of persons and goods and the operation of heavy equipment. The specific task of this Executive Employee E position is the transportation of people.

Your main responsibilities

Transporting children and/or other passengers to and from school, or other locations;

Operating vehicles and /or busses to transport cargo or goods;

Ensuring the safety of the passengers and obeying traffic laws;

Always maintaining a clean and mechanically sound vehicle;

Washing, cleaning and fueling the vehicles/bus;

Conducting routine safety inspections of vehicles and equipment;

Assisting in carrying out other activities related to maintenance, driving and performing duties of similar or lower ranked positions within the line of work, if needed.

Skills and knowledge

You are reliable and punctual;

You have knowledge of safety regulations and equipment specifications;

You have knowledge of traffic regulations and road safety;

You are skilled in handling complaints and fault notifications.

Specific Requirements

Secondary school / VMBO diploma or equivalent;

Valid driver’s license for Category B & D;

A certificate of good conduct;

Basic First aid certification (optional).

Working conditions:

The function is scaled in salary scale 3, with a minimum of $1.453.41 to a maximum of $ 1.881.29 gross per month, for 39.5 hours a week with irregular working hours. Scaling is based on experience.

In case of equal suitability, internal candidates will be given priority.

Are you interested in applying for the position of Executive Employee E at Public Works & Services?

You are invited to respond in writing no later than 7 April, 2023

Kindly direct all applications to:

Executive council of Public Entity Sint Eustatius

Attn: Personnel and Organization

van Tonningenweg # 3

Email: [email protected]

Foto: Toeristenbureau St. Eustatius