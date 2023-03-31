Vacature Executive Employee D | Uitvoerend Medewerker D Statia

The Executive Council of the Public Entity, St. Eustatius, Caribbean Netherlands wishes to get

in touch with candidates who are interested in the following job:

1 FTE Executive Employee D // (Uitvoerend Medewerker D) Unit Public Works & Services (PWS)

The unit of Public Works & Services (PWS) is tasked with the planning, maintenance and upkeep of all property, buildings, and infrastructure of the Public Entity, while also enabling and supporting spatial planning and economic initiatives. The PWS team is practical and hands-on and employs staff with knowledge related to basic carpentry, painting, gardening, vehicle maintenance, infrastructure upkeep, plumbing, and other maintenance duties.

As Executive Employee D, you function within one of the Public Works & Services (PWS) maintenance teams.

Your main responsibilities

Performing maintenance and/or repair work (for instance on machines, vehicles, buildings, and infrastructure (roads, terrains), and maintenance connected to water and green space management);

Calling attention to and reporting faults, damages and other particulars relating to the efficient execution of maintenance work;

Carrying out activities such as painting, welding, carpentry and/or construction work;

Conducting repairs, detecting and remedying minor malfunctions, and assisting internal or external technicians in solving complex malfunctions;

Installing and assembling /disassembling equipment, components, and installations;

Instructing users in the use of machines, installations and measurement and control processes;

Keeping record of the activities and results in a logbook.

Skills and Knowledge

You have technical knowledge and expertise in the maintenance field;

You have knowledge of safety and inspection regulations, technical regulations as well as equipment specifications;

You have skills in providing routine maintenance work;

You are skilled in handling complaints and fault notifications.

Requirements

Secondary school diploma/vocational diploma or equivalent;

Valid driver’s license Category B & D;

Basic First Aid Certification (optional).

Working Conditions:

The function is valued in scale 4, with a minimum of $ 1.565.25 to a maximum

of $ 2.186.47 gross per month, for 39,5 hours a week irregular working hours.

Scaling is based on experience.

In case of equal suitability, internal candidates will be given priority.



Are you interested in applying for the position of Executive Employee D at Public Works & Services (PWS)?

You are invited to respond in writing no later than 7 april, 2023.

Kindly direct all applications to:

Executive council of Public Entity Sint Eustatius

Attn: Personnel and Organization

Van Tonningenweg # 3

Email: [email protected]

For more information

For further information concerning the vacancy kindly contact the Unit manager of PWS,

Mr. Winston Tearr at Tel: +599 318 2821, or e-mail: [email protected]

