Vacancy Sales Assistent Bonaire

Sales Assistant

Job Responsibilities:



•Ensure sales targets are being met

•Maintain high levels of customer service at all times

•Ensure thorough knowledge of all products being sold

•Provide customers with information about the features, quality and availability of different products to help customers find products they are looking for and to ensure they have an excellent store experience •Control inventory levels by conducting physical counts and reporting any missing stock to management

Job Requirements:

•Friendly and outgoing personality is a must

•Superior customer services skills including strong communication skills

•Sales driven and goal-oriented

•Enjoy meeting and interacting with customers; demonstrates an energetic and positive attitude

•A team player with the ability to work in a learning environment

•Ability to communicate effectively with customers, peers and management

•Can stand on feet for long periods of time

Must be flexible and able to work flexible hours: mornings, afternoons, nights on weekdays, weekends and public holidays. Send your CV in English to [email protected]