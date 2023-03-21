Vacancy Cargo Agent Bonaire

WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE!!!

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural international company, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

**************************************************

Cargo Agent – Full-time

***************************************************

Job Overview

Prepare airline and customs documentation

Comply with company’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and policies Make sure paperwork related to the cargo is correct before release Assure proper compliance with local and international laws and regulations Follow Dangerous Goods Requirements and Regulations

Requirements

High school diploma or GED equivalent Strong oral and written communication skills General office operations skills Customer focus and quality awareness Must be able to work flexible working hours Willing to work in inclement weather conditions

All interested applicants are required to apply via

Email: [email protected]

Unsuitable applicants will not be considered