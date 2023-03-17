Join our team at Zara’s Refined Dining Bonaire

We are a new, exciting restaurant located inside the Antriol Art Centre, and we are looking for experienced and enthusiastic individuals to help us bring a unique and refined dining experience to the island.

Our restaurant offers a variety of experiences, including our exclusive chef’s table, a fully equipped cocktail bar, a beautiful courtyard, a rooftop restaurant, and the revival of the beloved BonBons Bonaire pastry store. We are also committed to passing on our knowledge through students/trainees and provide catering to the art centre’s various events.

We are looking for dedicated and motivated staff to join our team. If you are passionate about providing exceptional service and are willing to push the quality of our food and drinks to new heights, we want to hear from you.

We plan to open our doors at the beginning of June. Of course, a lot has to be prepared and set up before that, so preferably you are available from May 15th onwards. During this period trainings on products and systems will take place.

We are currently seeking individuals for the following positions:

Full-time pastry chef with a minimum of two years of experience in restaurant pastry, preferably with experience working in tropical weather.

Full-time bartender with a minimum of two years of experience, with knowledge of cocktails and wines preferred.

Full-time waiters/servers, with a focus on willingness to learn and being a good fit for our team.

Cleaner/dishwasher, with a focus on willingness to learn and being a good fit for our team.

Line cooks with a minimum of two years of experience.

Sous chef, with a minimum of 5 years of experience in high-end kitchen work. This is also a great opportunity for experienced cooks looking to take the next step in their career.

Maître/sommelier with a minimum of 5 years of experience in “front of house.” This is also a great opportunity for experienced waiters looking to take the next step in their career.

We understand that it can be difficult to find candidates with the exact experience we are looking for. If you are interested in working with us but do not fully qualify, we encourage you to send us a message and introduce yourself.



Would you like to join our team, please send an email with your resume, a recent photo of yourself, and why you think you would be a good fit for our team to [email protected]. We look forward to hearing from you!

Greetings from team Zara’s!